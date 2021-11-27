SafeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,537.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $23.83 million and approximately $4,537.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,842.52 or 0.98368696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.53 or 0.00335299 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.05 or 0.00487887 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.81 or 0.00184178 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001645 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001233 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

