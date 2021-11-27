salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $284.21 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.59.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.