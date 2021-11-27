Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Sally Beauty worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.