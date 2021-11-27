Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 15.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

