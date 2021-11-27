Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.10

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.10 and traded as low as $22.90. Saputo shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 554 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SAPIF. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

