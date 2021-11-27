Sarcophagus Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,185.00 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $25.09 million and approximately $23,185.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00078435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.91 or 0.07492357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.50 or 0.99696122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,515,931 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

