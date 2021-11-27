Scharf Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,668 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $120,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

JNJ opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.06 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

