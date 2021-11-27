Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €153.09 ($173.97).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

SU stock opened at €151.58 ($172.25) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €143.01. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a one year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

