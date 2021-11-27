Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, an increase of 1,457.6% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.25. 88,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGSY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

