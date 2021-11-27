Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.74 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

