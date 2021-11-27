Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lifted by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 27.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $140,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.09 and a 12-month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

