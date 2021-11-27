Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $65.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

