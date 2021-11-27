Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 11,101 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in WPP by 11.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in WPP by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in WPP by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WPP during the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 22.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62. WPP plc has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $75.51.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

