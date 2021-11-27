Scout Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after buying an additional 2,060,323 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $29.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

