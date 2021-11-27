Scout Investments Inc. Buys 2,514 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Pacira BioSciences worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,617 shares during the period.

PCRX stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.97. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

