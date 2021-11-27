Scout Investments Inc. Buys 3,653 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Albany International worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

AIN opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.50.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

