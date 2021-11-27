Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,773 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after purchasing an additional 350,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,322,000 after buying an additional 217,017 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

