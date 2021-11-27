Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 132.31%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

