Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 98,219 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 246,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 132.31%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

