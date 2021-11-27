Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,748 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in NovoCure by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in NovoCure by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $90.95 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average is $153.02.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,549 shares of company stock worth $214,118. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

