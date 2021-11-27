Scout Investments Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,244 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $283.85 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.38 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

