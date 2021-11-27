Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.05 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,045,855 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

