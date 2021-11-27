Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of Dycom Industries worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dycom Industries by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.