Scout Investments Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Dycom Industries worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dycom Industries by 105,407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

