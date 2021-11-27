Scout Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.82% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.74 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.43. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

