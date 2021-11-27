Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Core Laboratories worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Core Laboratories by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,275,000 after buying an additional 1,093,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Core Laboratories by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after buying an additional 347,797 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,825,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after buying an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.