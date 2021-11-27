Scout Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

