Scout Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after buying an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.82. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

DASTY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

