Scout Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.54 on Friday. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

