Scout Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Roche by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 230,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,037,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Roche by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Roche by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Roche by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHHBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

