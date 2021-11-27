Scout Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 321,722 Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 321,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.48% of Purple Innovation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.23 million, a P/E ratio of 184.83, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

