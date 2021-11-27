Scout Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,010 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,010 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $178.36 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.67 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,443 shares of company stock worth $36,450,633 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

