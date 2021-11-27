Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,548 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,614 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

