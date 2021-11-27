Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of NeoPhotonics worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPTN. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $261,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,236 shares of company stock worth $5,072,029. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $813.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

