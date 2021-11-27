Scout Investments Inc. Sells 100,759 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,759 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 953,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 670,505 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

