Scout Investments Inc. Sells 100,759 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,759 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

