Scout Investments Inc. Sells 10,629 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 104.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 236.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 608,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.