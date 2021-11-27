Scout Investments Inc. Sells 23,748 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,748 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $97.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.02. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $90.95 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $114,454.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $214,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

