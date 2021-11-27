Scout Investments Inc. Sells 24,244 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,244 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL opened at $283.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $217.38 and a one year high of $357.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.37.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.