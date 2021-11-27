Scout Investments Inc. Sells 257,548 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,548 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $10,492,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 202,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 716,614 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,928. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.72.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

