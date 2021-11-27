Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,462 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Vail Resorts by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.30.

MTN opened at $336.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.17%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

