Scout Investments Inc. Sells 73,754 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,754 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

