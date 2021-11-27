Scout Investments Inc. Sells 91,997 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,997 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $64.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.