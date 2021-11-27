Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,010 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,055,000 after buying an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,117,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,195,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,206,000 after buying an additional 333,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $178.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.67 and a 52-week high of $190.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,443 shares of company stock worth $36,450,633 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

