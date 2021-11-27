Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,754 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

