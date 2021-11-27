Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,997 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8,312.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLLI stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

