Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 52.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 116.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIX during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 61.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 89.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ORIX stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $104.05.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

IX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

