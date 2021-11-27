ScPrime Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,348.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $21.85 million and approximately $54,348.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 78.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000791 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,999,398 coins and its circulating supply is 39,315,787 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

