Scrypta Price Tops $0.0055 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Scrypta has traded down 49% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $103,355.08 and $36.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00064866 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,605,775 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,775 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

