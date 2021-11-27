Serum Price Tops $5.12 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00009376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $682.76 million and approximately $77.08 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00233284 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.